Oak Fire prompts evacuation warnings near Prather

PRATHER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the Oak Fire broke out Sunday near Country Oak Lane and Morgan Canyon Road, close to Highway 168 in eastern Fresno County, according to CAL FIRE.

As of 5:25 pm, the blaze has charred approximately 30 acres of grassland and is spreading at a dangerous rate, fire officials said.

Air tankers and helicopters have been deployed to assist ground crews in battling the flames.

Localized evacuation warnings have been issued for residents near Lockwood, Morgan Canyon, and Country Oak roads.

Authorities urge residents to stay alert and monitor the Fresno County evacuation map for updates.

