Oakhurst man arrested for having child sex abuse material, deputies say

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he was allegedly found with child sex abuse material.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he was allegedly found with child sex abuse material.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he was allegedly found with child sex abuse material.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he was allegedly found with child sex abuse material.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he was found with child sex abuse material.

30-year-old Bobby Alexander was taken into custody in Oakhurst last Saturday and booked in the Madera County jail.

The sheriff's office says they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, accusing Alexander of distributing inappropriate material online.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that he may have had inappropriate communication with minors on social media.

His electronic devices were taken as part of the investigation.

They're asking anyone who may have been a victim to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.