Officer assaulted during domestic violence arrest in Huron, police say

Two people are behind bars after a police officer was assaulted during a domestic violence arrest.

Two people are behind bars after a police officer was assaulted during a domestic violence arrest.

Two people are behind bars after a police officer was assaulted during a domestic violence arrest.

Two people are behind bars after a police officer was assaulted during a domestic violence arrest.

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are behind bars after a police officer was assaulted during a domestic violence arrest.

Just before 10 pm Saturday, officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Giffen Drive for a fight between a man and woman.

Officers tried to arrest 27-year-old Joel Martinez for domestic violence, but he resisted.

They say Martinez continued to fight even after being handcuffed.

That's when the woman involved in the fight allegedly ran up to an officer and pushed him while he tried to control Martinez.

The woman was taken into custody for battery on a peace officer.

Both the man and woman were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

