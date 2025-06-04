Meet 'Electric Bloom!' New Disney series chronicles best friends turned pop stars

Disney revealed the official trailer for "Electric Bloom." The show debuts on Disney Channel, after the premiere of "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

Disney revealed the official trailer for "Electric Bloom." The show debuts on Disney Channel, after the premiere of "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

Disney revealed the official trailer for "Electric Bloom." The show debuts on Disney Channel, after the premiere of "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

Disney revealed the official trailer for "Electric Bloom." The show debuts on Disney Channel, after the premiere of "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

LOS ANGELES -- Disney is turning up the volume this summer with the debut of "Electric Bloom," a brand-new comedy series that follows the high-energy origin story of a chart-topping girl group.

Told through the lens of three best friends turned global pop stars, "Electric Bloom" takes viewers back to where it all began-their high school days.

As the girls reflect on their wild and heartfelt journey to fame, the show blends music, humor, and friendship into a vibrant coming-of-age story.

The series stars Lumi Pollack as Posey, the ever-composed perfectionist; Carmen Sanchez as Jade, the rule-breaking rebel; and Ruby Marino as Tulip, the enthusiastic dreamer.

Behind the scenes, the series features original songs by legendary songwriter Diane Warren, who also executive produces alongside creators Eric Friedman, Alex Fox, and Rachel Lewis.

Warren is a Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe award winner who also has 16 career Oscar nominations for classic movie soundtrack hits like "How Do I Live," "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

Disney's newest comedy series hits the stage July 10 on Disney Channel at 8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT, following the world premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires." "Electric Bloom" will also stream on Disney+ beginning on September 17.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this ABC station.

