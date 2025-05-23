Officials urge water safety over Memorial Day weekend in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heading to the lake this Memorial Day may help you cool off, but cold water can quickly turn dangerous.

The lakes and rivers will be a popular spot this weekend, and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is ready to respond.

"It takes a lot. There is a lot to be prepared for. We have a lot of different waterways in the county. Seven lakes that we cover and two major river systems," said Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Westbrook.

"An incident can happen at any one of those places."

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office launched its boating safety unit, which will be in full force through the summer.

Westbrook says they've had multiple water rescue trainings.

He says, despite preparation, it's important people do their part by always wearing a life jacket and avoiding swimming in dangerous and cold rivers.

"Your body becomes tight. You have less motor function, especially in your fingers your hands. You lose those quickly, and eventually you start to lose brain function," Westbrook explained.

In April, a man kayaking near the Pine Flat Dam fell into the river and died.

He's one of two drownings in the Kings River this year, so far.

Westbrook says some parts of the river are off-limits.

"From the bottom of Pine Flat Dam to 300 feet below is closed to all recreation like swimming and boating," Westbrook said.

Closures, he says, are in place for your own safety.

He also reminds the public not to be deceived by the flow of water.

"You slip one time, and it's over. The current will take you, and it's too strong. There is no swimmer that I know who can outswim this current."

Starting this year, anyone wanting to drive a boat or even a jet ski must have a boating license. However, you will not need a license if you're renting a boat or jet ski through a rental company.

Anyone caught breaking the law could face a fine of up to $500.

