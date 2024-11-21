From a new trophy room to a piano display, Old Dominion shares how they celebrate their historic CMA win

Old Dominion celebrates 7th consecutive CMA Award win: how they showcase their trophies at home

NASHVILLE -- Old Dominion makes history by winning the CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year for an incredible seventh consecutive year!

On The Red Carpet caught up with the band backstage following their monumental win to hear their thoughts on what the honor means to them.

The band's lead singer, Matthew Ramsey said, "It is kind of a hard question to wrap your head around but history making it definitely is. I mean, it's going to be at least seven years before someone else breaks that," he joked.

With their collection of trophies growing, the band gave a tease into where they display their hard-earned awards at home.

Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi have the same idea on where to store their trophies, showcasing them proudly on their pianos, while Ramsey keeps his in a variety of spots saying, "I have some on shelves, some on a bookcase. My parents have one, I give them around, spread them around."

The band's bassist Geoff Sprung just built a new home and joked, "There's room for built-ins just for the awards."

These guys sure know how to stack up the wins. "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" is available to stream on Hulu.

