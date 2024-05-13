Munn was diagnosed last April with luminal b, a fast growing and aggressive type of breast cancer.

Olivia Munn reveals she had full hysterectomy just months after sharing breast cancer diagnosis

The actress opened up to Vogue in a Mother's Day edition about the difficult decision to have the surgery just two months after revealing she had a double mastectomy.

"Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family," Munn said.

A full hysterectomy removes the uterus and cervix, and may also include the removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes, which Munn's procedure included.

Munn was diagnosed last April with luminal b, a fast-growing and aggressive type of breast cancer.

The diagnosis came as a shock after she'd gotten an all-clear during her annual mammogram just three months prior.

However, after talking to her OB-GYN, she discovered her risk was high due to a family history and having her first child over the age of 30.

"This is a specific type of cancer and it only makes up about 10% of breast cancer diagnoses, and it expresses a certain protein," explained Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB-GYN for luminal b cancer.

Her doctor ordered an MRI and an ultrasound of the breasts, where they found multiple tumors. Tissue samples revealed stage 1 breast cancer.

Within 30 days she underwent a double mastectomy.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the actress shared a video and a series of photos.

The hysterectomy was the latest surgery in her treatment journey. Munn said she had "A real breakdown. Because it's just so strange when you've been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you're ovulating, and all of a sudden it's gone."

