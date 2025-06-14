Online safety group nabs Fresno man trying to meet child through gaming platform

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A warning for parents after a man in Fresno was caught trying to lure, whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl, on a popular gaming platform.

Online Safety Advocate Michael, who asked us to withhold his last name for privacy reasons, says the incident involved 21-year-old Manuel Coronado Gonzalez of Fresno.

"The initial plan was to meet at a public bathroom to have sex with this decoy," said Coronado Gonzalez.

Michael says this is not Gonzalez's first time luring minors on ROBLOX, the popular online gaming platform with over 97 million daily users.

The predator in this case was talking to the decoy for two months.

"We had actually caught him on multiple decoy accounts doing this; it wasn't just a single one," said Michael.

Michael is the content creator of Schlep, an independent group working to keep online platforms like ROBLOX safe for kids.

"We will find these people and give them the predators that we find, and they will go confront them in person," said Michael.

His pursuit of capturing these online predators is a personal crusade for the 21-year-old.

"As a kid, when I was young, I was definitely victimized by some people in the ROBLOX community," Michael explained.

His YouTube channel is home to over 445-thousand subscribers who view hundreds of videos showcasing sting operations nabbing online predators.

The group coordinating with law enforcement led to five arrests.

The most recent case involving Gonzalez in Kings County on June 10th was suspected of contacting a minor with sexual intent.

"Every single arrest that I have gotten, if it wasn't us, it would have been a real kid. It would have easily been a headline," Michael said.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.