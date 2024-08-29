Parent support group in Valley as students head back to school

Starting a new school year and adjusting to a new schedule can be stressful for families, but it doesn't have to be with a free weekly parent support group.

Starting a new school year and adjusting to a new schedule can be stressful for families, but it doesn't have to be with a free weekly parent support group.

Starting a new school year and adjusting to a new schedule can be stressful for families, but it doesn't have to be with a free weekly parent support group.

Starting a new school year and adjusting to a new schedule can be stressful for families, but it doesn't have to be with a free weekly parent support group.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids back in school are dealing with all kinds of challenges, from new friends to a new classroom.

But it's not only students who need support during this time.

"We recognize that parenting is really difficult and there's a lot of complex challenges to parenting," says Dr. Jason Christopherson with Ascend Behavioral Health.

That's why Ascend Behavioral Health launched its free weekly parent support groups.

It's in spaces like this one where parents can come every Wednesday evening to talk, meet with other families and a mental health clinician about the challenges that they're navigating at home, whether it's about stress or the routine of going back to school.

"Whether it's academic challenges, behavioral challenges at home or at school, those are definitely times where parents need a lot of support, a lot of assistance," Dr. Christopherson said.

Ascend Behavioral Health says the weekly meetings not only provide resources and tips for parents on how to talk with their kids, but also a safe space where they can share their experiences.

"There's that old adage that it takes a village to raise a child -- well, I think there's a lot of wisdom in that and part of that wisdom is just, it's important to have people around you," Dr. Christopherson said.

Dr. Christopherson, the Clinical Director of the organization, explains the goal of the support group is to also help parents find a technique that suits them.

"By us providing different ways and different methods on how those things are implemented on a specific family is one of the key components of the parent support group," he said.

Dr. Christopherson says while they treat kids between the ages 9 to 18 years old, parents of any age child can come to the support group.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.