President Biden's doctor offers explanation for Parkinson's expert visits

The doctor held regular Neurology clinics at the White House, she said

An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over an eight-month span between last July and March of this year.

An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over an eight-month span between last July and March of this year.

An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over an eight-month span between last July and March of this year.

An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over an eight-month span between last July and March of this year.

In a letter just released by the president's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, he confirms that Dr. Kevin Cannard, the Parkinson's expert who visited the White House eight times in an eight-month span, "was the neurological specialist that examined President Biden for each of his annual physicals."

O'Connor reiterates that "His findings have been made public each time I have released the results of the President's annual physical," adding, "President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical."

He also stresses that Biden's last physical found no signs of Parkinson's, as O'Connor detailed at the time in a February 28th letter.

While the White House Press Secretary refused to confirm these details earlier Monday, citing privacy concerns, O'Connor says he "obtained permission from the President and Dr. Cannard to confirm the details I am sharing."

O'Connor goes on to offer a full-throated endorsement of Dr. Cannard and his work as the Neurology Consultant to the White House since 2012.

MORE | Biden dismisses concerns about mental fitness, says he'd drop out if the 'Lord Almighty' told him

ABC's George Stephanopoulos sits down with Joe Biden for his first TV interview since last week's debate.

"Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Reed and across the Military Health System, with a very wide expertise which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems," he writes.

He also notes that Cannard "has held regular Neurology Clinics at the White House Medical Clinic in support of the thousands of active-duty members assigned in support of White House operations. Many military personnel experience neurological issues related to their service, and Dr. Canard regularly visits the WHMU as part of this General Neurology practice," which may explain some of the visits.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.