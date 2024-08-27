Prosecutors say they are still open to negotiating a possible plea deal that would avoid a trial.

Parlier man accused of killing over stolen bike could soon go to trial

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A judge cleared the way on Monday for a Parlier man to stand trial for murder.

Now, Edmundo Martinez could soon face a jury for the 2022 death of Jose Palafox Jr.

"There is probable cause to believe that Mr. Martinez is guilty of that offense, and he will be held to answer for that offense," Judge Arlan Harrell said.

While the judge says there is probable cause, Martinez continues to deny the charge.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and for using a gun and a knife in the attack that left Palafox dead, all over a stolen bike.

Investigators say the 45-year-old victim, who went by Joey, died after suffering gunshot and stab wounds outside the Parlier Plaza Apartments.

"Mr. Martinez said something to Mr. Palafox along the lines of, I believe it was, 'You stole my bike,' then proceeded to shoot at him," Fresno County Sheriff's Detective Richard Antunez testified.

Antunez said Palafox fell to the ground after getting shot the first time.

He testified Martinez then reloaded and opened fire again until he ran out of bullets, but he still was not done.

"He proceeded to slash Mr. Palafox's face," the detective said.

Martinez sat quietly with his attorney and Spanish interpreter during the testimony.

The defendant says he is the real victim because Palafox stole his $700 bike, his only mode of transportation.

Palafox denied taking the bike, but Martinez told investigators he was adamant Palafox was the thief.

"He described (Palafox) as someone who was a prolific thief," Antunez testified Martinez said during his interview.

"(Palafox) stole from everybody in the apartment complex, stole from everyone who was there in the city of Parlier."

Investigators say they never recovered the bike.

Martinez is now due back in court on September 10, and prosecutors say they are still open to negotiating a possible plea deal that would avoid a trial.

