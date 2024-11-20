Party like your CMA Awards hosts at their Nashville bars!

Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson are just two of the many country stars who own bars in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- Nashville, home to the CMA Awards, is also home to many bars owned by some of the biggest country stars, including two of your CMA Awards hosts, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan.

Bryan's establishment, called "Luke's 32 Bridge" features live music on multiple levels, plus classic American favorite dishes like burgers and wings.

"You go to the first floor, you have the live music. You want a little more party you come to the middle floor, the nightlife, club scene and you can just party the night away," said Fabiano Santos of the TC Restaurant Group.

Just up the street from Luke's is "Lainey WIlson's Bell Bottoms Up," which opened just this year.

It also features multiple levels of entertainment and a menu based on Lainey's Louisiana roots. The idea of her own bar is something she'd been manifesting for years! She spoke with On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio back in 2021 and when he asked if there would one day be a Lainey Wilson bar, she replied, "You're dang right!"

Lainey and Luke will be joined by Peyton Manning to host "The 58th CMA Awards" Wednesday at 8pm EST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

