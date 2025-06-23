Peace rallies held in Fresno in response to U.S. airstrikes on Iran

In the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran, groups across Fresno gathered Sunday to call for peace and express concern over the conflict.

In the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran, groups across Fresno gathered Sunday to call for peace and express concern over the conflict.

In the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran, groups across Fresno gathered Sunday to call for peace and express concern over the conflict.

In the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran, groups across Fresno gathered Sunday to call for peace and express concern over the conflict.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran, groups across Fresno gathered Sunday to call for peace and express concern over the escalating conflict.

President Donald Trump described the military operation as a "spectacular success," but not all Americans share that sentiment. In Fresno, demonstrators voiced fears about the consequences of further military involvement in the Middle East.

At Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno, community members came together for a prayer service focused on peace in Jerusalem. Senior Pastor Jim Franklin said the event was meant to offer hope and stability during uncertain times.

"This world is changing," Franklin said. "We need to find something that is secure, something that is solid, something that we can believe in and have hope in. We have not found that in the world scene, we've not found that in the economy, we have not found that in government. We can find it in God."

Earlier in the day, demonstrators gathered near Blackstone and Nees avenues in northeast Fresno, holding signs that read "No War with Iran" and cheering as passing drivers honked in support.

Among the demonstrators was Hajj Reza Nekumanesh, who said he fears for his family still living in Iran.

"I worry about them, I worry about the people, I worry about the history and beauty of the nation," he said.

Samantha Villalvazo, another protester, said the situation reminds her of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. She believes young people should be especially concerned.

"People my age should care about it because it's going to affect us for years to come," Villalvazo said.

Some demonstrators also raised concerns about the financial cost of military action, warning that further involvement could deepen the national debt.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, X and Instagram.