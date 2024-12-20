Peak Dermatology in Visalia hopes to provide more skin services and treatment to the area

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The skin is the largest organ in our bodies.

It covers and protects us, helps keep our temperature in check, and allows us to feel different sensations. That's why Dr. Christopher Rex opened up Peak Dermatology in Visalia.

"When it comes to dermatology, it's very, very needed," said Dr. Rex, the founder of the clinic. "Think about it, we do a lot of things in the Central Valley that involve the sun, very big agriculture."

Dr. Rex says there is a big need for skin care, especially in the South Valley.

"There is such a great demand for dermatology in the area," said Dr. Rex, "to the tune of one million people for every one board certified dermatologist."

He spent the last 18 months working to get the dermatology clinic ready after the previous doctor decided it was time to retire.

It was a way for Dr. Rex to not only continue the legacy, but also provide more specialized care to the area.

"Where he was, was a four exam room clinic," said Dr. Rex. "With me and my team, adding April Matthews, a great nurse practitioner, and Abbey Morren, another nurse practitioner, it became really small. So we started here in November, this new clinic."

Dr. Rex says people who live in the South Valley won't need to drive far to get skin care.

Peak Dermatology provides full skin exams and offers treatment for everything from acne to skin cancer.

"This room is where treat people for non-melanoma skin cancer, basal sarcoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, and keloids by using superficial radiation therapy," said Dr. Rex.

The clinic hopes to expand its offers and set a standard that will bring additional vital medical services to the area.

"I'm hoping with peak dermatology in the area, this will be a beacon for other dermatologists,and other people practicing dermatology," said Dr. Rex.

