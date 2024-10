Pedestrian killed in East Central Fresno hit and run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit a man in East Central Fresno and left him to die.

It happened just after 8 pm on Wednesday near Olive and Villa.

Authorities say the pedestrian was hit by two vehicles.

The first driver pulled over, but the second driver took off westbound on Olive.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not shared a description of the suspect vehicle.