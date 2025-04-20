One person critically injured after being stabbed after fight in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight on Sunday that left one person critically injured.

Deputies learned of a conflict near Lincoln and Elm avenues in Easton that ended with one person being stabbed.

The injured person was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno by a private vehicle, which ended up crashing just outside the hospital at the corner of R and Fresno streets.

The person who was stabbed was rushed into surgery, where they remain in critical condition.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is still working to determine what led to the fight.

