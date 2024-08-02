Man dies after being pulled from water at Reedley Beach

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was pulled from the Kings River near Reedley Beach on Thursday night.

The Reedley Fire Department received a water rescue call just before 8 pm for a missing person who was last seen going underwater.

A rescue team, with the help of a boater, spotted the man and pulled him to shore.

First responders say he was in the water for about ten minutes before he was found and CPR was performed.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.