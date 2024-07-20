PG&E alerts customers of possible power shut offs in Merced, Fresno counties

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple digit temperatures are expected heading into the weekend.

PG &E is warning customers that they could lose power.

The possible public safety power shutoff would affect parts of Fresno and Merced counties.

But the utility company is still trying to determine if a public safety power shutoff will happen.

In Fresno County, the utility company is forecasting that a total of three customers could be impacted.

But in Merced County, nearly 4,000 PG &E customers could possibly be without power.

People is Gustine are bracing for the possibility of no power.

Cathy and Gary Mendonca got the notification about the public safety power shut off on Friday. So the couple is making sure they're prepared.

"He went out and got gas for the generator," said Cathy Mendonca. "I always have extra water and ice in the freezer and that's about all you can do."

For the longtime residents, the idea of having no electricity, especially during hot temperatures, is a huge inconvenience.

Gary also adds he uses a medical device at night to help him sleep.

"I have a sleep apnea machine and I have to have power," said Gary.

"I'm on an assisted thing for power. But if they're going to be doing this, they need to be giving us battery backups or something."

Jeff Smith, a spokesperson with PG &E, tells Action News that what determines a public safety power shutoff is if there is a high fire threat danger, the dry vegetation, and if a red flag warning is in place.

"In Merced County there are certain parts of Merced County that look like they may have all those factors coming together sometime late morning tomorrow," said Smith.

"We're going to continue to evaluate that."

PG &E says the possible shutoffs could last until Sunday morning, but it also depends on the fire danger risk.

"We need to inspect the line and make sure that there isn't any debris," said Smith.

"Vegetation and trees that are connecting with the line. If there are to make sure that we remove and address those hazards before restoring the power."

Zachery Ramos, the president of the Gustine Traveling Library and a school board member of the Gustine Unified School District, says people can stop by the Traveling Library to pick up water, food, and even charge their devices.

Ramos adds they will even be doing welfare checks on seniors.

"We do have a lot of seniors that enjoy the area," said Ramos. "But when times like this happen where the heat does get to hard to handle, we are very lucky to have a caring board and community volunteers that will help us out with doing checkups."

Because supporting people during a time like this is critical.

"Whenever there is a call for a need, we believe in the following statement of 'See a need, fill a need," said Ramos.

Merced County will also have cooling zones open to help people with the heat.

PG &E said it's going to be watching the weather conditions to determine if the outages will be necessary.

The Gustine Fire Department will be serving as a community resource center.

