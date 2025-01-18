PHOTOS: A look at the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather, upending months of meticulous planning for a massive outdoor event with crowds sprawling down the National Mall.
The Rotunda is prepared as an alternative for each inauguration in the event of inclement weather. The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Monday's forecast calls for the lowest Inauguration Day temperatures since that day.
