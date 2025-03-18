Pickleball courts coming to northeast Fresno park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer received a large round of applause Monday morning when he announced pickleball courts are coming to Rotary East Park in northeast Fresno.

The eight pickleball courts will include benches and sports court lighting, along with an eight-foot-tall perimeter fence at Cedar and Sierra.

The sport has enjoyed a strong rise in popularity in recent years and involves a racket or paddle and includes two to four players.

There's no word yet on exactly when construction will begin.

