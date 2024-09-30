Pixar CCO, Disney Imagineering Lead talk Anxiety in 'Inside Out 2,' new 'Monsters, Inc.' ride at D23

LOS ANGELES -- During an interview at ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight stage at D23, Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Studios, spoke about the creative inspirations behind actor Maya Hawke's character Anxiety, the standout character of "Inside Out 2." Docter was joined by Walt Disney World Imagineering lead Zach Ridley, who captivated attendees with the story of his creative journey and exciting updates on a "Monsters, Inc." attraction that's been in development for more than two decades.

Acknowledging the complex role of Anxiety as a character in "Inside Out 2," Docter admitted that the character's inclusion in the film was due in large part to rising anxiety rates in the U.S., especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the CDC Household Pulse Survey for 2022-2024, 12.5% of U.S. adults regularly experienced anxiety in 2023, which is a marked decrease from peak levels of 41.5% in 2021, though still an increase from pre-pandemic levels of 8.1% in 2019.

"It's not a pleasant thing to say, 'Hey, we are piggybacking on anxiety in the world,' but it's kind of true," Docter told ABC Owned Television Stations' Executive Producer Nzinga Blake. "There is a good reason we have anxiety. It's not just bad that we want to get rid of. She's trying to do good for you. So, we tried to bring that out in the storytelling and help people understand what's going on in there."

Docter emphasized the beauty of narratives that don't rely on clear-cut heroes or villains, highlighting the complexity of personifying human emotions in storytelling.

"One of the things I love about storytelling is when there's no good guys or bad guys, it's all gray area." said Docter. "I can be on either side of that (emotion) at any given time."

On the new "Monsters, Inc." ride, Docter and Ridley stress the years of work it took to bring Sully and friends through the hallowed gates of Walt Disney World. The ride is inspired by the famous doors used by "scarers" that connect the monster realm to the human one. It looks to re-imagine how these portals are stored, giving audiences an immersive, behind the scenes look at the "Monsters, Inc." universe.

"Imagineering takes its time right," said Ridley. "For us, this has been over two decades in the making, and now we're finally able to bring that door vault concept to reality in a way that really connects with fans."

In bringing this immersive experience to life, Ridley and the Imagineers were careful to honor the source material, valuing authenticity and the experience of fans more than anything else - despite the constraints of their medium.

"In a ride, it's more of an experience than a story," said Ridley. "You might have four or five minutes to be able to translate that. It's about distilling and keeping the essence."

"Inside Out 2" is now streaming on Disney+. Watch the full Storytellers Spotlight interview with Pete Docter and Zach Ridley in the video player above.

Andres Rovira and Jason Honeycutt contributed to this report