United plane hits coyote during takeoff at Chicago O'Hare International Airport; FAA investigating

United Airlines flight 1727 hit a coyote at O'Hare Airport on Sunday, officials said. Animal experts say coyote mating season in Illinois is underway.

United Airlines flight 1727 hit a coyote at O'Hare Airport on Sunday, officials said. Animal experts say coyote mating season in Illinois is underway.

United Airlines flight 1727 hit a coyote at O'Hare Airport on Sunday, officials said. Animal experts say coyote mating season in Illinois is underway.

United Airlines flight 1727 hit a coyote at O'Hare Airport on Sunday, officials said. Animal experts say coyote mating season in Illinois is underway.

CHICAGO -- A plane hit a coyote during takeoff at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday and diverted back to the airport after declaring an emergency, officials said.

According to the airline, United flight 1727 safely returned to O'Hare around 10:45 a.m. "to examine the aircraft after its landing gear struck a coyote during takeoff."

The Boeing 737 MAX 9, carrying 167 passengers and six crew members, was scheduled to fly to Phoenix. Another plane ended up taking passengers to their destination later that afternoon.

The pilot declared an emergency and could be heard on air traffic control audio saying, "During the rotation we hit a pretty big animal and we're suspecting of causing damage the nose and landing gear."

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

READ MORE | Chicago police looking for suspects accused of killing coyote in Mt. Greenwood