Fresno police identify victim and suspect in deadly shovel attack

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man will be arrested after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and wounded the woman.

It happened at about 6 pm Monday at a home on Balch and Callisch Avenues.

Police say 26-year-old Devin McNew and his new girlfriend were dropping off some items belonging to 26-year-old Jonathan Navarro. The woman and Navarro recently ended their relationship.

Authorities say while dropping off the items, McNew and Navarro got into a fight.

They say Navarro then stabbed McNew multiple times and hit both him and the woman with a shovel.

"It's important to note that Mr. Navarro and the 26-year-old were in a 10-year dating relationship," said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department.

McNew had multiple stab wounds and blunt-force trauma, and the woman also suffered blunt-force trauma.

Police say Navarro cut himself on the wrist.

All three were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. McNew died from his injuries at the hospital.

Lt. Cervantes says everything was all caught on ring doorbell video surveillance.

"Mr. Navarro arms himself with a shovel. I can tell you that Mr. Navarro is observed on the video clearly depicting him assaulting the 26-year-old female and Mr. McNew. Additionally, you can see Mr. Navarro arm himself with a knife and continually mortally wound Mr. McNew," said Lt. Cervantes.

McNew's mom, Joy Lang McNew, says her son served in the army, but despite his serious role as a soldier, he enjoyed making everyone laugh.

"You either wanted him to come or you wanted him to leave, depending on how you took his humor. But he was very gregarious and you knew when Devin was in the room," said Joy.

She says he loved kittens, and people, especially his family.

Joy adds that her son has left a massive hole in her heart.

"I was really looking forward to seeing the man you were going to be, but you are going to be with me in every step, and your family, we just have to believe. And I'll think of him daily, I miss him," said McNew.

Both the woman and Navarro are expected to survive.

Police say Navarro will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges after being released from the hospital, including murder and attempted murder.

Authorities say none of the individuals have any criminal history, but they do believe domestic violence played a role in Monday's attack.

The Marjaree Mason Center says its important to leave unhealthy relationships, but it's also crucial to take precautions even after that courageous step.

"When you leave a domestic violence relationship and start a new relationship, especially -- that actually becomes the most dangerous time for any victim in a domestic violence situation," said Marjaree Mason Center, Chief Programs Officer, Leticia Campos.

"It's more important that we continue to safety the plan and reach out to those that are experiencing domestic violence because it becomes so unsafe when they do leave."

Navarro's sister tells Action News he was acting in self-defense.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.