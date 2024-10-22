Police involved in standoff at apartment complex in northeast Fresno

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 1:11PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are involved in a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Authorities have a section of the complex at San Jose Avenue and Fresno Street surrounded as they work to negotiate with a man in one of the units.

The incident started at 10 pm Monday when police got reports of a gunshot fired from one unit down into another.

No one was hurt, but police say the suspect has refused to come out of the apartment for hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

