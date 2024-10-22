Police involved in standoff at apartment complex in northeast Fresno

Police are involved in a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Police involved in standoff at apartment complex in northeast Fresno

Police involved in standoff at apartment complex in northeast Fresno Police are involved in a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Police involved in standoff at apartment complex in northeast Fresno Police are involved in a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Police involved in standoff at apartment complex in northeast Fresno Police are involved in a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are involved in a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Authorities have a section of the complex at San Jose Avenue and Fresno Street surrounded as they work to negotiate with a man in one of the units.

The incident started at 10 pm Monday when police got reports of a gunshot fired from one unit down into another.

No one was hurt, but police say the suspect has refused to come out of the apartment for hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

