Police searching for teen who allegedly stabbed a man in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed this morning outside a Visalia business.

Police responded to Scotty's Doughnuts on Houston Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed by a teenager with a knife.

The teen fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia police department.