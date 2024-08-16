Police warning about kidnapping scam targeting Valley parents

WATCH VIDEOS

Friday, August 16, 2024
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are warning of a scam playing on a parent's worst fear: their child's safety.

Firebaugh police say two incidents have been reported this week.

Officials say both involve calls to parents saying their child has been kidnapped and a demand money for their release.

The caller even threatened to harm at least one of the children.

In that incident the parents sent $1,000 to Mexico before alerting police.

Both children were found safe at their schools.

Authorities are urging parents to stay aware and warn others of the scam.

