Porterville City Council tables ordinances aimed at LGBTQ+ community

PORTERVILLE, Calf. (KFSN) -- Two controversial ordinances brought a packed crowd to a Porterville City Council meeting on Tuesday.

A massive crowd spilled from Porterville City Council Chambers into the hallway as the small room was packed with people eager to have their voices heard.

Most were there to speak out on two ordinances targeting women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Ultimately both ordinances were tabled, but not before a pack of people voiced their opposition.

One ordinance would require educators to alert parents about sexual education material provided to students.

It also calls for educators to inform parents if their minor child requests to be identified by a gender different from their biological sex, use a different name or pronouns, or access gender-based accommodations.

The city's vice mayor, Ed McKervey, says it's about parents' rights

"The state is now treating our children as creatures of the state where they get to keep secrets from parents, that's just unacceptable from this man," said McKervey.

People held strong opinions on the ordinance.

After 13 spoke against the ordinance and two in favor, the Mayor put the issue to an official vote, asking attendees to raise their hands in favor or against.

Though public comment was overwhelmingly against the measure, the hands raised were fairly evenly split.

Opponents call the measure a forced outing ordinance and dangerous for youth.

They say it may get them tossed from their homes.

"These kids are not ready to come out yet and if all these parents are so loving and accepting, we wouldn't have kids on the street that are LGBT," said Brock Neeley.

Neeley says not only is it problematic but it is against several state laws, including California Assembly Bill 1955.

That bill went into effect at the start of the year and prevents school policies from forcibly outing students.

Others said sexuality shouldn't be discussed in schools.

"I have a 17-year-old son he goes to school here in Porterville. I don't want him to learn about sexuality in school. I believe that's something he needs to make up his mind on his own," said one parent.

The other ordinance creates so-called safe places for women, requiring people assigned male at birth to stay out of women's restrooms and locker rooms.

Rick Sullins was one of two people who spoke in favor of the ordinance.

He says he came to represent his grandkids.

"I do think they do have a side and I do think we should look at it., I'm not totally against them. I just, don't see why their agenda should be pushed onto us," said Sullins.

"A solution yeah, if they need to build a restroom specifically for them, I don't know the solution."

Erika Hawkyard with the Source LGBT+ Center says these kinds of ordinances aren't the solution and lead to more safety issues.

"Everyone is concerned about bathroom safety and policies like this don't improve safety in bathrooms, what it does is create a system where people are being questioned," said Hawkyard.

The ordinances have been tabled for now, but the vice mayor says they will continue to discuss the issues and bring it back.

Locals we spoke with say they will continue to come back to council meetings as long as the issues are being discussed.

