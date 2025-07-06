Porterville family holds vigil for toddler who died in hot car leading to mothers arrest

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and community members gathered at Zalud Park in Porterville to honor 1-year-old Amillio Gutierrez, who died after being left in a hot car.

The vigil, held nearly a week after the child's mother was arrested in connection with his death, featured a candlelight ceremony and attendees wore purple ribbons to promote child safety awareness.

Authorities said Amillio had been left in a vehicle for more than two hours alongside his 2-year-old brother. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but Amillio did not survive.

Amillio's grandmother, Katie Martinez, organized the event to both mourn his loss and raise awareness about the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles.

The Amillio's father, who is incarcerated, was notified of the death by a prison chaplain, according to the family.

This story was first reported by Raquel Calo of KERO-TV in Bakersfield.