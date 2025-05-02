Porterville resident fights off suspected home invader, deputies say

Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.

Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.

Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.

Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a masked man forced his way into a home on Leggett near Success around noon Thursday.

A person inside then confronted the man before a fight broke out.

No one was hurt but authorities say the man got away in a vehicle waiting nearby.

He's estimated to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.