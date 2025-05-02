BreakingPolice to provide new details on murder of Clovis teen at McDonald's
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Porterville resident fights off suspected home invader, deputies say

KFSN logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 2:55PM
Porterville resident fights off suspected home invader, deputies say
Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a masked man forced his way into a home on Leggett near Success around noon Thursday.

A person inside then confronted the man before a fight broke out.

No one was hurt but authorities say the man got away in a vehicle waiting nearby.

He's estimated to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW