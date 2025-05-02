Porterville resident fights off suspected home invader, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the intruder in an attempted home invasion in Porterville that stopped when the victim fought back.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a masked man forced his way into a home on Leggett near Success around noon Thursday.
A person inside then confronted the man before a fight broke out.
No one was hurt but authorities say the man got away in a vehicle waiting nearby.
He's estimated to be in his late teens or early 20s.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.