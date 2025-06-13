Porterville students attend 'Camp Create' as they prepare to run their school's social media pages

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Porterville students are starting their summer by sharpening their skills.

They're preparing for the fall semester when they'll help run their high school social media pages.

It may be summer, but class is back in session in the Porterville Unified School District.

Juniors and seniors from the district's six high schools have gathered to prepare for a new responsibility next school year.

Students like Senior Angel Raya will be creating content and helping run his high school social media pages.

"First I was kind of, like, nervous, but then, like, now I'm like, kind of excited," Angel said.

While Action News was there, students were learning about photo composition.

They were also testing out which camera settings work best for still photos and which work best for action shots.

Public Relations Coordinator Hannah Moore and Digital Media & Content Coordinator Diego Corona are leading the week long course called "Camp Create."

"So this camp is all about learning storytelling, capturing content, digital citizenship, all of the things that they'll need to know to be good storytellers and social media teams in the next school year," Moore said.

Student teams of 4-6 will work to highlight what's happening on their high school campus.

Students will create posts through a social media management platform called Class Intercom.

Each school has an adult moderating everything that goes online.

"So it creates that safety net for us to play and to make mistakes and really learn hands-on, without worrying about things needing to be edited and things like that," Moore said.

This is the first time the district has held "Camp Create" and it's the first cohort of student creators.

Moore says she hopes the change gives their audiences a better look at each school and the district as a whole.

"The ultimate goal is to collect many perspectives to tell a broader, more complete story of each school," Moore said.

When school returns in the fall, you can follow along and see the student's work on each of the high school and the district's social media pages.

You can follow along on the social media pages for Porterville High School, Harmony Magnet Academy, Granite Hills High School, Strathmore High School, Monache High School, Porterville Military Academy, and the Porterville Unified School District.

