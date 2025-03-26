24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Portion of Highway 140 to Yosemite in Mariposa County to reopen following rockslide

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 3:51PM
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New photos show the progress crews are making on clearing a rock slide along Highway 140 in Mariposa County.

Caltrans plans to open the major route into Yosemite National Park to one-way traffic control at 4 pm Wednesday.

Last week, the slide cut off access to a roughly two-mile stretch from Briceburg to Yosemite Cedar Lodge.

Crews spent days removing rock and debris before road repairs could begin.

Repaving work is expected to continue before the partial reopening.

Cal Trans expects it will take some time to fully reopen Highway 140.

