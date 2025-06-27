Portion of Highway 198 in Tulare County closed due to Saddle Fire

Fire crews in Tulare County are battling a new wildfire called the Saddle Fire and it's even causing a road closure.

Fire crews in Tulare County are battling a new wildfire called the Saddle Fire and it's even causing a road closure.

Fire crews in Tulare County are battling a new wildfire called the Saddle Fire and it's even causing a road closure.

Fire crews in Tulare County are battling a new wildfire called the Saddle Fire and it's even causing a road closure.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews in Tulare County are battling a new wildfire called the Saddle Fire and it's even causing a road closure.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday, south of Lake Kaweah near the Three Rivers area.

Tulare County Cal Fire crews are at the scene trying to fight the flames.

So far, more than 80 acres have burned, with no containment as of Friday morning.

It's not known what caused the fire.

Cal Trans reports that Highway 198, a little more than five miles east of State Route 216 at Horse Creek Road, is closed due to the fire.

Drivers in this area are advised to use an alternate route.

Click here to view ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker