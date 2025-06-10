President Trump and Gov. Newsom clash over immigration protests

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- Protestors were seen clashing with law enforcement in Los Angeles over recent ICE raids on workplaces in the Fashion District, part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

"The people causing the problem are professional agitators. They're insurrectionists. They're bad people. They should be in jail," President Trump said to the media.

As the unrest continues for the fourth day in LA, tension is escalating between President Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"He's an incompetent governor," Trump said about Newsom. "Look at the job he's doing in California. He's destroying one of our great states."

Trump bypassed Newsom and deployed the National Guard.

The last time that happened was in 1965 -- when the governor of Alabama refused to protect demonstrators marching for civil rights.

This time, the president says there wasn't enough being done to crack down on demonstrators.

"They were afraid to do anything, and we sent out the troops, and they've done a fantastic job," the president said.

California officials called the move unlawful and are now suing the president.

"With this order, Trump and Hegseth ignored law enforcement's expertise and guidance and trampled over our state's California's sovereignty," CA attorney general Rob Bonta stated.

Democratic Congressman Jim Costa is also responding to Trump's move, saying in part:

"This is not leadership- it's an effort to score political points."

The conflict spilled over onto social media as Newsom claimed on X that Trump's border czar was threatening to arrest him for standing in the way of immigration enforcement.

Trump said he would support that.

"I think it would be great," Trump said about the possible arrest. "Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing. He's done a terrible job."

Trump was asked by reporters -- what would warrant Newsom's arrest.

"I think his primary crime is running for governor because he's done such a bad job," the president stated.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta came to Newsom's defense on Monday.

"He has only done lawful things," Bonta said. "If they decide to arrest a governor, it will be a very significant ratcheting up of their unlawful actions."

The conflict between the president and Newsom continues online Monday afternoon as Trump announced the deployment of hundreds of Marines to LA.

Newsom responding on X calling this latest move "un-American."

Meanwhile, on the streets of LA, thousands continue to go head-to-head with law enforcement.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, X and Instagram.