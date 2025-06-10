President Trump will kick off Army's 250th birthday celebrations Tuesday at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- President Donald Trump is traveling to the nation's largest military installation Tuesday to kick off celebrations for the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

While there, all units at Fort Bragg will conduct readiness demonstration for the President. According to the White House, Trump is scheduled to observe a military demonstration at 2:40 p.m., then deliver remarks at 4 p.m.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will also be at Fort Bragg, accompanying Trump as part of the celebrations. The two leaders will also meet with soldiers and military families.

The visit is drumming up a lot of excitement. Trump supporters shared that the president's move to begin the Army's 250th birthday celebrations at Fort Bragg sends a special message to servicemembers.

Not everyone is excited about Trump's visit -- a protest is planned Saturday at Cross Creek Linear Park in Fayetteville, N.C.

The Army's milestone anniversary will be celebrated nationwide with major events planned, including a grand parade on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 14, the Army's official birthday, and coincidentally, Trump's birthday as well.

Tanks and aircraft will travel to DC for the parade, along with 6,600 soldiers. Hundreds of them will be coming from Fort Bragg, with officials saying that they're excited to be part of the big day.

