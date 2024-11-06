California voters reject Proposition 33, which sought to expand rent control

In November, California voters will decide if local governments should be given the power to expand rent control if they wanted to. This is Prop 33 explained.

What is Prop 33? A look at CA's measure on expanding rent control

What is Prop 33? A look at CA's measure on expanding rent control In November, California voters will decide if local governments should be given the power to expand rent control if they wanted to. This is Prop 33 explained.

What is Prop 33? A look at CA's measure on expanding rent control In November, California voters will decide if local governments should be given the power to expand rent control if they wanted to. This is Prop 33 explained.

What is Prop 33? A look at CA's measure on expanding rent control In November, California voters will decide if local governments should be given the power to expand rent control if they wanted to. This is Prop 33 explained.

LOS ANGELES -- California voters rejected Proposition 33, which aimed to expand local governments' ability to impose rent control to more types of housing.

With more than 70% of precincts reporting and more than 8 million votes cast, the measure was losing by a 2-1 margin by early Wednesday morning, according to results released by the California Secretary of State's Office.

Here is what Prop 33 would have done:

What is Prop 33?

Not all cities in California have rent control, so Prop 33 aims to address that.

"It's only 23 words, and it just gives the right of your city council members and county supervisors to expand rent control where they think it's necessary," explained Susie Shannon, the campaign manager for "Yes on 33."

In order to do so, Prop 33 seeks to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, which currently prohibits local ordinances limiting initial residential rental rates for new tenants or rent increases for existing tenants in certain residential properties.

Cities can restrict how much a landlord can raise every year, but they cannot set rent control on single-family homes, any housing built after 1995, and they cannot tell landlords how much they can charge a new tenant.

If this measure sounds familiar, that's because it's been on the ballot before.

"I think California voters are going to reject it, once again," said Nathan Click, a spokesperson for the "No on 33" campaign. "They rejected it by 20-point margins before. California voters are smart."

Similar proposals failed to pass in 2018 and 2020.

Those who oppose Prop 33 argue it would make the housing crisis even worse.

"It would allow cities and counties to put new restrictions on building new housing; it would take away incentives for people who are trying to build more housing," said Click. "It would lower the supply of housing, and it would actually drive up rents across the state."

But those who support it say the cost to live in California is simply too high.

"People are having a really, really hard time paying rent," said Shannon. "In fact, more people are rent-burdened in California than anywhere in the entire country. We have a million people now who have left California in the last five years, so they're moving out, or they're moving in with relatives or friends and then eventually becoming unhoused."

Prop 33: What does a "yes" vote mean and what does "no" vote mean?

In short, a "yes" vote would allow cities to impose rent control on any type of housing, and a "no" vote means state law would continue to limit rent control.

Who supports Prop 33?

Prop 33 is backed by several organizations known for tenant advocacy, including the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The group is also at the center of another ballot measure-Prop 34, which has nothing to do with rent control or affordable housing.

As a matter of fact, it's been dubbed as a "revenge ballot measure" by Prop 33 supporters.

Those who oppose Prop 33 include the California Council for Affordable Housing, the Women Veterans Alliance and the California Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more on Prop 33, click here.