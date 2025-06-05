Protecting your eyes from sun damage

With hot weather now here, people will be spending more time outdoors, but too much time in the sun can hurt our eyes and leave some lasting damage.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- We all love to have fun in the sun.

But as we spend more time outside, we leave ourselves open to injury. Protecting our eyes from the sun's UV rays is vital.

Doctors say wearing sunglasses is the best way to keep them healthy.

The number one thing that we need to make sure we're focusing on is 90 to 100% ultraviolet protection. Some sunglasses may look dark and may feel like they provide enough protection," said Ophthalmologist Dr. Spencer Adams.

But they're not really blocking enough of that ultraviolet light.

Dr. is an Ophthalmologist at the Eye Q Vision Care Center in Clovis. He says to look for sunglasses labeled UVA or UVB.

He adds when we don't protect our eyes-- it can lead to irritation.

"You might still feel sensitive to environment, you may want to blink a lot. Your vision may get even blurry," Dr. Adams said.

Eye damage from the sun can be temporary and heal quickly. But Dr. Adams warns if exposed for too long, symptoms can last longer.

It can also lead to other problems.

"Also over time, can accelerate the formation of cataracts or if you're predisposed, can accelerate age-related macular degeneration," he explained.

If you're planning to spend a lot of time outdoors this summer, doctors recommend getting polarized sunglasses.

"Those will actually have a special layer that protects us from glare. For water sports or outdoor activities, it'll block that glare that can be quite bothersome and give us a better experience as well," Dr. Adams said.

By taking these steps, we can keep our eyes happy and healthy and our vision clear for years to come.

