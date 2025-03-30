Protesters gather outside Tesla dealership in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heated moments between opposing protesters in front of the Tesla dealership near Palm and Herndon in Northwest Fresno.

The tense moments were a concern for some protesters.

"It's scary but at the same time I'm still gonna be here. Because this definitely... this needs to be heard, people need to be standing up and fighting," protester Amanda Gann said.

There was a sea of signs alongside traffic some held signs that read "deport Elon."

While others in support of Musk waved signs that read "Thank You, Elon."

One protester who didn't want to be on camera says it was important for her to show support for the CEO. She believes Musk is receiving unfair scrutiny.

Organizers say Saturday's protest was part of a global day of action.

From Florida to Chicago to Ohio, people showed up to make their voices heard.

"We put Donald Trump and Elon Musk and the Trump administration and his agenda into office, and now it's time to stand behind them and say we are here for you, we support you, and we're willing to come out and show it," a protester from Columbus, Ohio, said.

Gann, a Central Valley teacher, believes Musk's actions to reduce government spending and downsize federal jobs is dangerous.

"Something that hits me personally is DEI. The removal of DEI because that impacts my special education students," Gann said. "I have students that receive funds from the federal government and they are part of DEI, my entire job is DEI."

The Fresno Police Department had a couple of patrolmen on hand during Saturday's protest.

One traffic officer told Action News off camera that they were out there to make sure people were exercising their right to protest and ensuring people were remaining peaceful.

