Punxsutawney Phil to mark 1st Groundhog Day as a father

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.

Punxsutawney Phil is getting ready to make another key weather prediction this coming Groundhog Day, Feb. 2 -- and it'll be the first year he will do so as a parent.

The famous groundhog and his partner Phyllis welcomed two baby groundhogs -- also called pups, kits or cubs -- in March 2024, making Punxsutawney Phil the first prophetic groundhog to do so since 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the 138th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File

The annual tradition of having a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil decide whether winter will continue or spring will arrive early dates back to Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and is based on a Pennsylvania Dutch legend imported by German immigrants who settled in the Keystone State.

When and where will Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction?

Punxsutawney Phil will take up his annual perch on Feb. 2 at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, which has grown over the years to include a groundhog sanctuary, gift shop and visitor center.

How will Punxsutawney Phil make a prediction?

Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow on Feb. 2, and if he "sees" his shadow and returns underground, it's a sign winter will continue for six more weeks. However, if he remains above ground on a cloudy day and doesn't "see" his shadow, it's a sign spring is on its way.

How accurate are Punxsutawney Phil's predictions?

Based on their analysis, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that Phil's prognostications are generally unreliable, and he is about 35% accurate most of the time.

What to watch for

If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Sunday, legend has it that winter or bad weather will remain for six more weeks but if he doesn't, spring will arrive sooner than later.

On Feb. 2, 2024, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.

Meet Punxsutawney Phil's family

Punxsutawney Phil and Phyllis welcomed their baby groundhogs, or kits, in March last year. The following month, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club shared in a social media photo post that the kits, named Sunny and Shadow, were already growing and developing fur.

"Phil and Phyllis are being the best parents, so attentive and nurturing," the club wrote in the caption. "We continue to allow the family of 4 to snuggle and bond in our zoo downtown Punxsutawney."

In June last year, the club shared another update post showing the family enjoying some sweet treats together.

"Having some breakfast with Dad!" the club wrote in the caption, alongside an image of the groundhogs snacking on some bananas.

Are there other weather-predicting groundhogs?

Punxsutawney Phil may be the most well-known groundhog, but he has plenty of competition, including Staten Island Chuck in New York, General Beauregard "Beau" Lee of Georgia and Woodie the Woodchuck in Michigan.

Other states have also adopted prophesizing animals, from Big Al, an alligator in Texas, to Scramble the Duck in Connecticut.