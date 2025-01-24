QB&A with David Carr: NFL Championship Week 2025
Friday, January 24, 2025 2:52AM
It's championship week in the NFL!
In this week's QB&A, sports director Stephen Hicks asks David Carr what will be the key to victory for Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC Championship.
This week's topics include:
- Josh Allen's postseason maturity
- How refs handle Patrick Mahomes
- Fair criticism for Lamar Jackson
- The Eagles being the most "talented team" left
- How the Commanders "Cinderella" run can continue
- His conversation with Kirk Herbstreit before Ohio State won the National Championship
- EJ Warner's commitment to Fresno State
