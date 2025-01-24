24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
QB&A with David Carr: NFL Championship Week 2025

Stephen Hicks Image
ByStephen Hicks KFSN logo
Friday, January 24, 2025 2:52AM

It's championship week in the NFL!

In this week's QB&A, sports director Stephen Hicks asks David Carr what will be the key to victory for Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC Championship.

This week's topics include:


  • Josh Allen's postseason maturity

  • How refs handle Patrick Mahomes

  • Fair criticism for Lamar Jackson

  • The Eagles being the most "talented team" left

  • How the Commanders "Cinderella" run can continue

  • His conversation with Kirk Herbstreit before Ohio State won the National Championship

  • EJ Warner's commitment to Fresno State

