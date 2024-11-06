Raccoon drops from ceiling at LaGuardia Airport and goes on the run

QUEENS, New York -- Travelers at LaGuardia Airport in New York got quite the wake-up call on Monday morning when a raccoon fell from the ceiling at a gate before they boarded the plane.

Video shared on social media shows the chaotic critter scene at a Spirit Airlines gate where a raccoon can be seen clinging onto a cable that is hanging from the ceiling.

Eventually, the critter loses its grip, and confused travelers can be heard screeching as it runs across the floor. The social media user who captured the incident on camera told CNN that the raccoon was running around the gate for about five minutes before crews moved it outside.

"To ensure a positive experience for our LGA Guests, we immediately notified the facilities team and are addressing the matter with a professional wildlife control company," Spirit Airlines said in a statement shared with CNN.

The incident took place around 8 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

"The raccoon was safely located and released outside, with no further sightings report," the Port Authority said. There were no injuries reported.

"To ensure safety, airport staff is working closely with a professional wildlife control company to monitor the area, identify potential entry points, and implement necessary precautions," the Port Authority said. "Ongoing inspections and follow-up efforts are in place to prevent further incidents."