Rachel Zegler sings new original song in 'Disney's Snow White' trailer

The new "Disney's Snow White" trailer shows off Rachel Zegler's powerful vocals and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. It's in theaters March 21.

We're getting a new look at the upcoming film, "Disney's Snow White."

The live-action adaptation of the 1937 classic stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The trailer begins with Zegler's Snow White exclaiming, "This was my father's kingdom, a place of fairness. But the queen changed everything." She pushes for more kindness in the land, something that's opposed by her Stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Snow White flees to the woods after she's informed she's in danger from the queen.

"My parents always said this forest was a magical place," she says, as she is later led to the cottage where Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy live. They're startled by her, but later tell her she is safe with them.

Together, Snow White and the dwarves decide to take back the land from the Evil Queen.

"It's time to restore our kingdom," Snow White says.

The trailer also debuts Zegler singing "Waiting On A Wish," one of the all-new original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"Disney's Snow White" is in theaters March 21, 2025.

