Rain doesn't stop Merced County Veterans Day Parade

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders and hundreds of community members gathered in downtown Merced to celebrate the service and sacrifice of veterans.

That includes Terri Ramirez, who had four sons join the military.

"One was killed in action. It'll be 18 years this year," said Ramirez.

20-year-old Joshua Pickard was serving as a marine when he was shot by a sniper in Iraq back in 2006.

No matter how many years pass, Ramirez said it's still painful living without her son.

"Just remembering Josh and you know wishing things were different, but very proud of the same time for him wanting to serve our country,"

As people continued to crowd near Bob Hart Park on Monday morning, clouds and rain started to roll in.

"Well, you know these veterans, they didn't stay home because of a little rain, you know. They went out there and they fought for this country. They deserve this respect," said Tom Day.

Spectators who lined the streets under umbrellas and patio coverings wanted to make sure the veterans participating in the parade felt support from their community.

"They're toughing it out. Are they coming? It's raining. So, to see them, we're wanting to wait to see if they were going to show up, let's wait because it's really important to us and then as well, I'm sure they prepared and or shine, we're here," said Yolanda Sanchez.

