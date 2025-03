Raising Cane's fundraiser benefitting Animal Compassion Team

A popular name in the chicken game is giving back to local rescues.

A popular name in the chicken game is giving back to local rescues.

A popular name in the chicken game is giving back to local rescues.

A popular name in the chicken game is giving back to local rescues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular name in the chicken game is giving back to local rescues.

On Tuesday, Raising Cane's joined Action News in the studio to talk about a special fundraiser benefiting the Animal Compassion Team.

You can get golden with Raising Cane's through Saturday while supplies last, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Animal Compassion Team and the Kings SPCA.