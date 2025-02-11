Randy's Donuts announces third Central Valley location in Clovis

Famous donut chain Randy's Donuts has announced a third location is coming to the Central Valley.

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Randy's Donuts, the famous chain known for its giant rooftop donut, has announced a third location set to open in the Central Valley.

The third location will be located in Clovis, just north of the Sierra Vista Mall.

The site will take over the building formerly occupied by Yummiez Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt off Shaw between Sunnyside and Cole.

Randy's previously announced two other locations in Fresno.

One will be located in northeast Fresno across the street from Fresno State, and another in northwest Fresno at Bullard and Palm.

Despite the anticipation from community members, openings for both of these sites have been pushed back for several months.

Randy's has yet to issue opening dates for any of their upcoming locations.