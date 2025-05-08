Reactions pour in to Pope Leo XIV being named 1st American pope

Americans and world leaders are cheering for the new leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, whose name is Robert Francis Prevost.

The 69-year-old, who hails from Chicago, is the first pope from the United States.

President Donald Trump congratulated Pope Leo on social media, saying "it is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope."

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," Trump said. "I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Former President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic who has spoken about his warm relationship with Pope Francis, wrote on social media, "Habemus papam -- May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois. Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success."

Former President Barack Obama said, "Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Catholic, said in a statement, "This is a moment of profound significance for the Catholic Church, offering renewed hope and continuity amid the 2025 Jubilee Year to over a billion faithful worldwide."

"The United States looks forward to deepening our enduring relationship with the Holy See with the first American pontiff," Rubio said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also a Catholic, said, "All of us hope and pray for the success of His Holiness and his vision for the Church."

"In his own words, Pope Leo XIV said, 'We can be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, that is always open to receive everyone,'" she said in a statement. "Let us thank God for His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and for this vision of unity."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Prevost's selection "the greatest moment in the history of the greatest city," telling ABC News Live that the new pope was "born in Chicago, educated in Chicago, came back and served this city."

Johnson praised the new pope, saying he "recognizes and understands the value of immigration." The last pope to be named Leo, Leo XIII in 1878, was known as the "Pope of Labor," and Johnson called Chicago the most pro-worker city in America.

Like the mayor, the new pope is reportedly a Chicago Cubs fan. Johnson said Chicagoans tend to "take some partisanship," as "everyone has to know exactly who to root for -- but today, the world is rooting for Pope Leo."

"Today is truly a remarkable day" for Chicago and the world, Johnson said.

The Augustinian Catholic university Villanova University in Pennsylvania is also celebrating the pope, who earned a bachelor of science in mathematics there in 1977.

"What a proud and extraordinary day for Villanova University and the global Church!" university president the Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in a message to the Villanova community.

"A new Pope brings fresh perspectives, renewed priorities and spiritual guidance, all of which can deepen our mission, strengthen our values and enrich our community," Donohue said. "Known for his humility, gentle spirit, prudence and warmth, Pope Leo XIVs leadership offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our educational mission, through an Augustinian lens, as we pursue intellectual and spiritual growth."

World leaders are also offering their congratulations.

As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media, "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate."

"Ukraine deeply values the Holy See's consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians," Zelenskyy said. "At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine's efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace. I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength -- both spiritual and physical -- in carrying out his noble mission."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Pope Leo, "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Pope. I am confident that the constructive dialog and interaction established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us. I wish you, Your Holiness, success in fulfilling the high mission entrusted to you, as well as good health and well-being."

Amid the Israel-Gaza war, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, "I send you my warmest wishes from the Holy City of Jerusalem. We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world."

"May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples," he continued. "May we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world."