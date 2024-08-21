Ready to move-in homes have no power in Corcoran housing community

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- An entire community is sitting empty in Kings County as several families have anxiously been waiting to move in for a year.

Over 40 brand new homes makeup the Fox Run Community in Corcoran.

But right now, the homes remain empty.

"They should have been receiving keys early this year of 2024," said local realtor Reina Madrid.

She represents several families who signed a contract to move into the new homes back in August of 2023.

"I have some families that have sold their house early this year, and they've been homeless for what? Eight months, I guess, in a sense. There's families that now have to pay rent where they shouldn't have," explained Reina.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton developed the Fox Run community. The company says they have made every effort possible with PG &E to move this forward.

In a statement, Division President David Hatch, wrote:

"Unfortunately, none of our efforts to date have been successful, and we do not have a timeline on when utilities will become available for these homes."



PG &E also provided a statement, writing:

"PG &E has been engaged since the beginning of the project and is committed to continue working with the developer, City of Corcoran officials, and all relevant parties to get homebuyers into their homes."

But still no timeline on when people might be able to move in and no acknowledgement of what the hold up is.

Now, Reina is making a plea to PG &E on behalf of her clients.

"Put yourself in their shoes. Would you want to be in contract or be homeless for this long, and still not know what's going on?" said Reina.

Reina says she will continue being the voice for her buyers until they can make the houses their home.

