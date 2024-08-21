'Reasonable Doubt' returns for season 2 with domestic violence storyline

"Reasonable Doubt" is returning for a second season, and the legal series is tackling a very serious subject matter: domestic violence.

"Reasonable Doubt" is returning for a second season, and the legal series is tackling a very serious subject matter: domestic violence.

"Reasonable Doubt" is returning for a second season, and the legal series is tackling a very serious subject matter: domestic violence.

"Reasonable Doubt" is returning for a second season, and the legal series is tackling a very serious subject matter: domestic violence.

LOS ANGELES -- The legal series, "Reasonable Doubt," is returning for a second season.

Besides the drama and the romance fans have come to love, this season also tackles a very serious subject matter: domestic violence.

Season two finds L.A. defense attorney Jax Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, trying to help one of her best friends, who admits to killing her abusive husband. The show's leading lady says if you watch, pay close attention.

"You can't miss a moment," said Corinealdi. "All the details count, so you have to, you know, really be invested and be tuned to the whole story as it's unfolding, because that's what makes the story great," she said. "You really can't miss anything."

Court case aside, there's plenty of relationship drama here, too, between the two leads.

McKinley Freeman, who plays Jax' husband, Lewis, said: "I think Lewis and Jax definitely love each other, but how you actually execute that, and the world gets complicated like everybody else. I do think there's a love there and there's definitely a desire, but as you know from the previous season, there's lots of obstacles in the way." That includes balancing work life and home life.

Freeman is looking forward to what you are about to see.

"Season two is going to be fantastic," he said.

Corinealdi agreed: "There have been no expenses spared. We are going there, and it's going to be everything that we think everyone is hoping for and then some!"

Season two of "Reasonable Doubt" premieres Thursday on Hulu. New to the cast this season is Morris Chestnut, who plays a key role.