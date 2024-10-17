'Reasonable Doubt' season finale brings twists, drama

Season 2 of the Onyx Collective drama is streaming now on Hulu.

With closing arguments in Shanelle's trial looming, Jax thinking she figured out who actually killed JT and Toni about to give birth prematurely, the season finale of "Reasonable Doubt" is bound to be a shocker!

Emayatzy Coreanaldi, who plays attorney Jax Stewart, told On The Red Carpet that viewers should be prepared for a lot of surprises!

"Nothing is as it seems. There's always more drama unfolding, so whatever you think is happening, it's going to be something else," she said.

Show creator and EP Raamla Mohamed agreed, adding,"There's just more twists, more twists happen."

The storylines are just part of the reason Coreanaldi enjoys portraying Jax.

"I think my favorite part is that I get to play this kind of role. this woman, who is so empowered in so many ways and she is just a hot mess. And that's OK," Coreanaldi said. She represents the reality of women trying to, you know, balance everything."

Hopefully we'll see Jax balancing it all in a third season! Mohamed says she is ready.

"I definitely have ideas for season three," Mohamed said. "Every season is a new case. So it's just gonna be about where Jax is in her life and where she and Lewis are, and you know just another big case and we'll see how she's gonna handle it with more twists and turns."

For now, you can stream both seasons of "Reasonable Doubt" on Hulu.

