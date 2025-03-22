Recognizing Red Cross Month in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nationwide, Red Cross volunteers have been busy, including those from Central California.

From hurricanes in 2024 to the recent Southern California wildfires, disasters of all kinds have hit many people hard.

"It's really no secret that we're seeing more and more disasters," said Jordan Scott, a volunteer and board member with the Central California Red Cross.

"More large-scale disasters, more frequent disasters."

There doesn't need to be a national crisis for the Red Cross to step in and help. Scott told Action News they also help local families going through a tough time, often after house fires.

"We've had over 250 local disasters in the Central Valley region alone this year and helped over 300 families with those immediate emergency needs," said Scott.

President Franklin D Roosevelt designated March as Red Cross Month in 1943. As families locally and nationally continue to rebuild from a crisis, there is a call to action for people to step up and volunteer.

"We're looking for people with a heart to serve, get out there and help their community," said Scott. "Help their areas of the country that have been impacted."

Scott says the majority of their agency work is volunteer-driven. The non-profit not only provides disaster relief but also different outreach programs, from the Sound the Alarm campaign to CPR classes.

"There's all these educational opportunities," said Scott. "If you don't want to be hands-on right there at the disaster scene, you can take proactive measures in joining our volunteer force in educating our community,"

There is more than one way to help those in need.

