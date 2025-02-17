Recognizing and thanking those ahead of National Caregiver's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- National Caregiver's Day is this Friday, so we're recognizing and thanking those who devote their lives to caring for a loved one.

More than one in five Americans serves as a family caregiver for a relative battling an illness or living with a disability.

We sat down with Deb and Howard, a husband and wife coping with a devasting diagnosis.

Howard is the primary caregiver for Deb, who is living with ALS, a disease that causes people to lose the ability to speak, swallow, eat, move and breathe on their own.

It requires increasing support and reliance on their caregiver.

The couple is now on a mission to spread awareness and share stories of survival.

If you or a loved one have been affected by this life-altering disease, you can submit a video or post at ShareYourALSStory.com/Winters.